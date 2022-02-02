First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.
THFF opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $573.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
About First Financial
First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
