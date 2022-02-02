First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

THFF opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $573.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

