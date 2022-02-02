First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

THFF stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial by 72.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

