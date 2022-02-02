First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

