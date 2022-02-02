First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.37 and its 200-day moving average is $354.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

