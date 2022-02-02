First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 22.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Yum China by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

