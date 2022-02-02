First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

