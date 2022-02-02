First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after buying an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

