First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Azul by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429,928 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 191,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

