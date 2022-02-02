First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 583.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 534.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,725. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

