First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDTS opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

