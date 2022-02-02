First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.74. Approximately 91,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 37,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01.

