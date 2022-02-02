Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 12,592 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

