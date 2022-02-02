Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 13.3%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.84. 240,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,316,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,292 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,165,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

