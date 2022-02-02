Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Five9 worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $82,077,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 53.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $95,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

