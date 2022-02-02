FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 804,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

