FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $20.99. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3,249 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.