FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $70.02. 67,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 23,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter.

