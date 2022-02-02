Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

FGETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flight Centre Travel Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

