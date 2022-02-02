Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

