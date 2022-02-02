FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 433,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

