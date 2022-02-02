Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

