Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $495,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.