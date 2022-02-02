Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUST opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

