Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $370.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

