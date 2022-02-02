Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.