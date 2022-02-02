Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

