Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

FBHS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. 1,208,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

