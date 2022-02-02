Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

