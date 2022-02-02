FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $40.31

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $39.17. FOX shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 7,894 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 98.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in FOX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

