Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

