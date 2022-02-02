Francis J. Leto Sells 6,323 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 223.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

