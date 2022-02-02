Francis J. Leto Sells 6,323 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.15.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 223.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
