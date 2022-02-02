Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 8,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

