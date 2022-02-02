Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $292,543.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.53 or 0.07155085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,431.55 or 0.99952422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,902,712 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.