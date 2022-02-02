FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.