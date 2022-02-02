FY2022 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

