FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

