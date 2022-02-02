FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $545.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.