FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hugo Boss AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.88 million.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

BOSSY stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

