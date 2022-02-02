FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $26.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $27.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $370.58 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.10 and its 200-day moving average is $371.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.