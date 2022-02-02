FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,430.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $15,430.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 289.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 574,654,633 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

