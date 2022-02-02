G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.31.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.60.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter.
About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
