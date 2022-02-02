G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.