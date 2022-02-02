GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

