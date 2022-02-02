GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 117,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

