GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 1,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NDAQ opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

