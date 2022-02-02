GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $918,000 Position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $10,660,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

GIW opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.