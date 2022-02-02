Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $165.01 and a one year high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,024. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

