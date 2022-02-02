Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

