Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after acquiring an additional 826,153 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

