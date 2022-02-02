Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GLXZ stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Galaxy Gaming has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.77.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

