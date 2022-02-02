Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

